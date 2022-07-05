North Carolina National Guard Officer Cristina Moore is promoted to Brigadier General at a ceremony held at the NCNG’s Readiness Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. Her career as a 26-year military veteran includes a 2004-2005 NCNG combat deployment and multiple state active duty missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard)
NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General
