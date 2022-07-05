North Carolina National Guard Officer Cristina Moore is promoted to Brigadier General at a ceremony held at the NCNG’s Readiness Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. Her career as a 26-year military veteran includes a 2004-2005 NCNG combat deployment and multiple state active duty missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7197806 VIRIN: 220507-Z-OU450-0550 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.63 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.