CFAS Cuts Ribbon on Government of Japan-funded Facility

(SASEBO, Japan) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new government of Japan-funded building at CFAS’s Iorizaki Fuel Facility May 9.



The building is a multi-purpose facility that functions as a fire station for Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services, Sasebo firefighters, a fuel operation center for the fuel facility, and a patrol station for CFAS security personnel.



The building was built under the Japan Facilities Improvement Program (JFIP), which is provided by the government of Japan to help sustain the United States - Japan alliance. JFIP was started to improve the housing of U.S. Forces and the well-being of the communities around U.S. bases in 1979. It has since grown to accommodate most facility types and is a significant funding source for Department of Defense Military Construction (MILCON)-scale construction in Japan.



“The partnership between the U.S. and the government of Japan remains strong as is evident by the construction of this new facility,” said Cmdr. Christian Auger, public works officer of CFAS. “It provides a new capability for the base, and it enables us to meet our mission and to support the defense of Japan.”



The facility is larger than the previous Iorazaki fire station allowing more room for personnel and equipment. CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services leaders were able to work with the government of Japan during the design phase of the facility to integrate new technology that improves safety and living conditions for firefighters.



“We gave them a list of all our requirements and needs for the facility,” said Jared Whittemore, fire chief at Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo. “They developed and worked with architects to provide our accommodations, and throughout the whole process we were working hand in hand with them.”



New assets to the fire station include: an improved HVAC and exhaust system, safety mechanisms that ensure fire vehicles don’t pull out of the station before doors are completely opened, and a maintenance and repair station for their self-contained breathing apparatuses.



“This brand new, state of the art fire station is going to dramatically increase our capabilities and improve our response times,” said Whittemoore. “The new station not only accommodates more and bigger equipment, but it’s also going to greatly improve the quality of life of our firefighters. Our firefighters are thrilled to be able to move into this new facility.”

