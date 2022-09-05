From left, Jared Whittemore, fire chief at Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo, Atsuo Taira, Kyushu Defense Bureau Sasebo Residential Office Procurement Department Chief, Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Cmdr. Michael Rigoni, site director of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka Site Sasebo, CFAS Security Officer Lt. Steve Caezza, Lee Seeba, Chief of Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District, and Cmdr. Christian Auger, public works officer of CFAS, pose for a photo at the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new fire station at Iorizaki Fuel Facility May 9, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 03:40 Photo ID: 7191460 VIRIN: 220509-N-WS494-1046 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Iorizaki Fire station Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.