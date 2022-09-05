Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Atsuo Taira, Kyushu Defense Bureau Sasebo Residential Office Procurement Department Chief during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new fire station at Iorizaki Fuel Facility, May 9, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 03:40 Photo ID: 7191458 VIRIN: 220509-N-WS494-1021 Resolution: 4375x2917 Size: 847.61 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Iorizaki Fire station Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.