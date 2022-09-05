Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Iorizaki Fire station Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAS Iorizaki Fire station Ribbon Cutting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Atsuo Taira, Kyushu Defense Bureau Sasebo Residential Office Procurement Department Chief during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new fire station at Iorizaki Fuel Facility, May 9, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 03:40
    Photo ID: 7191458
    VIRIN: 220509-N-WS494-1021
    Resolution: 4375x2917
    Size: 847.61 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
