CFAS Iorizaki Fire station Ribbon Cutting

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a speech during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new fire station at Iorizaki Fuel Facility May 9, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
CFAS Cuts Ribbon on Government of Japan-funded Facility
