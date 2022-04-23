Springfield visits Stirling, Australia During Western Pacific Deployment

HMAS STIRLING, Australia - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) arrived at HMAS Stirling Naval Base, Australia, April 23, 2022, for a port visit as part of a routine deployment to the Western Pacific.



"My crew could not be more excited for a port visit to Perth," said Cmdr. Andy Domina, Springfield's commanding officer. "I have a few crewmembers that have previously been to this great port, and they have been telling stories about how great Australia is! The crew is excited to explore Stirling, Rockingham, Perth, and Rottnest Island."



While in port, Springfield will conduct exercises with U.S. and Australian Sailors, showcasing the capabilities of the submarine force and the importance of communication and interoperability between our navies.



"We have a motivated and energetic crew onboard Springfield," said Chief of the Boat, Command Master Chief Dave Wietlisbach. "They have been highly dedicated to our mission success. Visiting Australia is a well-deserved and earned liberty port for the crew. This is the perfect place for them to relax and take in the local culture. Still, many have volunteered to participate in outreach events in local communities."



For many of the crewmembers, this is their first time visiting Australia.



"I missed out on a trip to Rottnest Island the last time I was here, and it was a big mistake," said Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Jason Boyer. "My shipmates who were able to make the trip still talk about the quokkas! I am not going to miss Rottnest Island this time!"



Measuring more than 360 feet long and weighing more than 6,900 tons when submerged, Springfield is one of the stealthiest, most technologically advanced submarines in the world. Los Angeles-class submarines support a multitude of missions, to include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, and strike warfare, making Springfield one of the most capable submarines in the world. Springfield is the fourth ship in U.S. Navy history to bear the name.



With a crew of approximately 150 Sailors, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the submarine force, with 40 still in service.



Springfield shifted home port from Pearl Harbor to Apra Harbor, Guam, on March 21, 2022, as part of the U.S. Navy strategic laydown plan for naval forces in the Indo-Pacific Region.

