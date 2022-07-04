After a 36 year break from Germany, new LRC director is back to support Stuttgart community

Photo By Cameron Porter | Chanteen Violette has been assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Chanteen Violette has been assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, for nearly 60 days. She said LRC Stuttgart’s mission is to provide baseline logistics to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. I am really loving this opportunity to serve as the director of LRC Stuttgart, Violette said. I was a Soldier stationed in Ludwigsburg, Germany, in the ‘80s so it’s fun to finally come back 36 years later. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Chanteen Violette



Job Title: Director



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany



Experience: I’ve been in the LRC-Stuttgart director’s seat for close to 60 days. Before coming to LRC Stuttgart I was assigned to the Pentagon as the G4 Logistics Directorate Audit Team Lead for almost three years, but during that time I deployed to Afghanistan for six months and Kuwait for two months working with the 401st Army Field Support Brigade as its Logistics Task Force Officer in Charge. Before that, I was stationed in Vicenza, Italy, for almost four years. I first worked at the 509th Signal Battalion as the Logistics Chief, and during that time I deployed to Afghanistan for about nine months as the Garrison Manager for Forward Operating Base Fenty, Gamberi and Lightning. My last position in Italy was the Plans and Operations Chief for LRC Italy.

Other Service: I served as an active duty Soldier in the Army from November of 1982 to June of 1989. I completed my active duty service as a Sergeant and Communications Center Shift Chief.



Hometown: Cocoa, Florida



Family: My son, Justin, is a Technical Sergeant in the Air Force and stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. He’s 33 years old. My daughter, Kaetlyn, is 30 years old. Right now Kaetlyn is at home taking care of Amelia Chanteen, my 10-month-old granddaughter, but she was working in Community Relations for Hospice before becoming a new mommy.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as the Director of LRC Stuttgart, 405th AFSB?



A: LRC Stuttgart provides baseline logistics for the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. I have three division chiefs – transportation, supply and services, and plans and operations – so as the LRC Stuttgart director I get the luxury of focusing on the people aspect of Team LRC Stuttgart in order to create a more cohesive and high performing organization.



Q: Why is the LRC Stuttgart mission so important?



A: The logistics mission as a whole, across the entire Army, means ensuring our warfighters have what they need, when they need it and where they need it. For an LRC, we have an added responsibility. We are not only supporting the warfighters, we are supporting the warfighters’ families. By taking care of their families, that allows the warfighters to focus on their mission, knowing their families are well cared for, secure and have everything they need – whether that’s receiving their household goods promptly and in good order or getting their U.S. Army Europe driver’s licenses quickly so they can drive and be more self-sufficient, for example.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I’m already at retirement age and can do so at any time. But for me, as a career logistician – my bachelor’s degree is in logistics and my master’s is in government contracting – this job at LRC Stuttgart is the pinnacle of my career so I am really loving this opportunity to serve as the director. I was a Soldier stationed at Krabbenloch Kaserne in Ludwigsburg, Germany, for two years in the ‘80s so it’s fun to finally come back 36 years later. I am thoroughly enjoying my job here and the people who I work with and serve. When I leave in three to five years, my goal is make positive changes to LRC Stuttgart and leave it a little better than it was when I arrived.



LRC-Stuttgart and 405th AFSB: LRC Stuttgart is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart.



LRC Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.