After a 36 year break from Germany, new LRC director is back to support Stuttgart community

Chanteen Violette has been assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, for nearly 60 days. She said LRC Stuttgart’s mission is to provide baseline logistics to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. I am really loving this opportunity to serve as the director of LRC Stuttgart, Violette said. I was a Soldier stationed in Ludwigsburg, Germany, in the ‘80s so it’s fun to finally come back 36 years later. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

