    After a 36 year break from Germany, new LRC director is back to support Stuttgart community

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Chanteen Violette has been assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, for nearly 60 days. She said LRC Stuttgart’s mission is to provide baseline logistics to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. I have three division chiefs – transportation, supply and services, and plans and operations – so as the LRC Stuttgart director I get the luxury of focusing on the people aspect of Team LRC Stuttgart in order to create a more cohesive and high performing organization, she said.

