Marines Identified from MV-22B Osprey Incident

Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261. The names of the deceased are:



Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky



The Marine Corps assisted the Norwegian-led recovery effort. The deceased Marines were successfully removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the U.S. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.



“The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to his Marines and their families.



The deceased will be reunited with their families through dignified transfer in the coming days.



“We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of our minds. We will never allow these Marines’ sacrifice to go unnoticed or unappreciated,” Cederholm said. “Keep these Marines and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”



Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Tomkiewicz, 27, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, joined the Marine Corps June 18, 2015. Tomkiewicz’ decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.



Capt. Ross A. Reynolds served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine

Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Reynolds, 27, from Leominster, Mass., joined the Marine Corps May 13, 2017. Reynolds’ decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.



Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy served as an administrative specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Speedy, 30, from Cambridge, Ohio, joined the Marine Corps June 15, 2009. Speedy’s decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marine Corps Drill Instructor Ribbon, and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.



Cpl. Jacob M. Moore served as an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Moore, 24, from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, joined the Marine Corps August 20, 2018. Moore’s decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.



Numerous NATO Allies and partner nations offered an outpouring of operational support during and following the incident. Specifically, the Royal Norwegian Air Force, Hoved Redning Ssentralen – a civil emergency rescue and response organization, Royal Norwegian Navy, Norwegian Joint Headquarters, Norway’s 330 Squadron, and various civil authorities. In addition to Norway, offers of support were provided by Italian, The Netherlands, and United Kingdom military forces. We are grateful for their efforts and professional commitment to long and enduring relationships.



All media queries may be directed to II Marine Expeditionary Force Organizational Mailbox at iimefcommstrat@usmc.mil