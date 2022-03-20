Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Tomkiewicz, 27, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, joined the Marine Corps June 18, 2015. Tomkiewicz’ decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7100998
|VIRIN:
|220321-M-M0313-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BODO, 18, NO
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|170
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines Identified from MV-22B Osprey Incident [Image 414 of 414], by CPT Katrina Herrera, identified by DVIDS
Marines Identified from MV-22B Osprey Incident
