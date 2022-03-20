Capt. Ross A. Reynolds served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft

Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Reynolds, 27, from Leominster, Mass., joined the Marine Corps May 13, 2017. Reynolds’ decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Katrina Herrera/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 19:06 Photo ID: 7101000 VIRIN: 220320-M-M0313-1003 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 0 B Location: BODO, 18, NO Hometown: LEOMINSTER, MA, US Web Views: 226 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Identified from MV-22B Osprey Incident [Image 414 of 414], by CPT Katrina Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.