    Marines Identified From MV-22B Osprey Incident

    NORWAY

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kropiewnicki 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.

    Marines Identified from MV-22B Osprey Incident

