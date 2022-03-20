Marines Identified from MV-22B Osprey Incident

Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.

