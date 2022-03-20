Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
Marines Identified from MV-22B Osprey Incident
