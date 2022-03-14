Drinking Water Data Released for Final 4 Zones

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) released post home and non-residential building flushing data for former Submarine Base Pearl Harbor (Zone C1), Hale Alii, Marine Barracks, Hospital Point (Zone C2), Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (Zone C3), and Earhart Village (Zone D3) on the https://jbphh-safewaters.org website today.



Summaries of the laboratory testing results are posted for Zone C1, Zone C2, Zone C3, and Zone D3. This website supplements the primary online resource for information about the interagency response at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



The Navy and DOH took drinking water samples after homes and non-residential buildings were flushed. The drinking water meets EPA and DOH standards applicable to the Navy water system incident. IDWST submitted the results for Zone C2 to DOH for final review March 9, and results for Zones C1 and C3 were submitted to DOH for final review March 11. IDWST submitted the results for Zone D3 to DOH for final review March 12.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in the affected zone. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink in each zone, DOH will amend the health advisory for Zones C1, C2, C3 and D3.



The following information is provided to help interpret the data:



·Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) tests look for many petroleum compounds and are done in addition to standard drinking water tests.

·Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are established by the EPA and are the maximum permissible level of contaminants in water which is delivered to any user of a public water system.

·Environmental Action Levels (EALs) are established by the Hawaii DOH and are concentrations of contaminants in drinking water and other media (e.g., soil, soil gas, and groundwater) below which the contaminants are assumed to not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment. Exceeding the Tier 1 EAL does not necessarily indicate that contamination at the site poses environmental hazards but generally warrants additional investigation.

·All values are in micrograms per liter (µg/L) which is equal to parts per billion (PPB).

·The Method Detection Limit (MDL) is the lowest concentration at which an analyte (chemical subject that is being analyzed) can be detected in a sample.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy water system remains in effect for Zones C1 (Sub Base), C2 (Hale Alii, Marine Barracks, Hospital Point), C3 (Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Hospital Point), and D3 (Earhart Village).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 20:27 Story ID: 416467 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drinking Water Data Released for Final 4 Zones, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.