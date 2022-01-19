Imagery of Submarine Piers community sign (Zone C1) for stock uses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 20:17
|Photo ID:
|7069078
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-JY604-0177
|Resolution:
|3965x2639
|Size:
|965.35 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Submarine Piers Community Sign (Zone C1), by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lead Detected From Outdoor Sink at Former Submarine Base
LEAVE A COMMENT