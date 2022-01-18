Image of Naval Shipyard community sign (Zone C3) for stock imagery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 19:37
|Photo ID:
|7069077
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-ML137-1005
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|898.33 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Shipyard Community Sign (Zone C3), by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
