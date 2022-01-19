Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earhart Village (Zone D3) Community Sign

    Earhart Village (Zone D3) Community Sign

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Imagery of Earhart Village community sign for stock uses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aidan Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 22:18
    Photo ID: 7090146
    VIRIN: 220119-N-JY604-1120
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 823.22 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earhart Village (Zone D3) Community Sign, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

