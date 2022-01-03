Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star reaches southernmost navigable waters on Earth

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero | Shown is the edge of the ice shelf in the southernmost navigable water from the crows...... read more read more

    ANTARCTICA

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    MCMURDO STATION, Antarctica — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) reached the southernmost navigable waters on the planet Feb. 17 while underway in the Bay of Whales, Antarctica.

    Polar Star reached a position of 78 degrees, 44 minutes, 1.32 seconds south latitude at 12:55 p.m. New Zealand time, holding a distance of approximately 500 yards from the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, further south than the current Guinness World Record holder.

    While underway, Polar Star sailed in waters previously charted as part of the ice shelf that are now navigable waters. Today, portions of the Ross Ice Shelf deviate approximately 12 nautical miles from the positions depicted on official charts.

    During Polar Star’s transit to and from the Bay of Whales, Polar Star surveyed 396 nautical miles of the ice shelf for potential future navigational use.

    Crewmembers aboard the cutter are working with the staff at Guinness World Records to officially become the new record holders.

    Feb. 7, 1997, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Sea (WAGB 11), Polar Star’s sister ship, reached 78 degrees, 29 minutes south latitude.

    In 1908, Ernest Shackleton gave the Bay of Whales its name during the Nimrod Expedition on the basis of the numerous whales he and his crew sighted. Three years later, Roald Amundsen established a base camp in the bay, from which he set out on his successful endeavor to become the first person to reach the South Pole. Years later, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard E. Byrd established Little America in the Bay of Whales during his first, second, and third Antarctic Expeditions, exploring more than 60% of the Antarctic continent.

    “The crew of Polar Star is proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Antarctic explorers like Shackleton, Amundsen, and Byrd,” said Capt. William Woityra, commanding officer of Polar Star. “Even today, more than a century later, we carry on that legacy of exploration, reaching new places, and expanding human understanding of our planet.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:30
    Story ID: 415563
    Location: AQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star reaches southernmost navigable waters on Earth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star reaches southernmost navigable waters on Earth
    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water
    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOPs
    ODF22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT