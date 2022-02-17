U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits away from the ice shelf near the Bay of Whales, Antarctica, Feb. 17, 2022. Polar Star navigated to the Southernmost navigable seas and entered uncharted waters, reaching the edge of the ice shelf. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 16:14
|Photo ID:
|7073020
|VIRIN:
|220217-G-AF140-1007
|Resolution:
|749x500
|Size:
|173.34 KB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star reaches southernmost navigable waters on Earth
LEAVE A COMMENT