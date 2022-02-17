Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water

    ANTARCTICA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Shown is the edge of the ice shelf in the southernmost navigable water from the crows nest of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), Feb. 17, 2022. Polar Star came 500 yards from the ice shelf. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star reaches southernmost navigable waters on Earth

    TAGS

    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    USCGPolarOps
    Operation Deep Freeze 2022
    ODF22

