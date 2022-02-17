Shown is the edge of the ice shelf in the southernmost navigable water from the crows nest of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), Feb. 17, 2022. Polar Star came 500 yards from the ice shelf. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 16:14
|Photo ID:
|7073021
|VIRIN:
|220217-G-AF140-1008
|Resolution:
|1048x700
|Size:
|201.18 KB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) reaches southernmost navigable water [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star reaches southernmost navigable waters on Earth
LEAVE A COMMENT