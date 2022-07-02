Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training

Courtesy Photo | An operator steers his road grater down Bridwell Road during clean-up efforts...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An operator steers his road grater down Bridwell Road during clean-up efforts following a winter storm at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022. A winter storm pushed through North Texas beginning Feb. 3, resulting in a temporary shutdown of training and some support operations for a couple days. (Courtesy photo by 2nd Lt. Hunter Hixon) see less | View Image Page

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Almost a year after Old Man Winter put a stranglehold on Sheppard AFB and halted training for a week, the mission at this North Texas installation was affected again when another winter weather system rolled through.



Training was suspended on Feb. 2, 2022, when the system hit the region with plummeting temperatures and freezing precipitation. The amount of ice and snow that accumulated over the next couple days resulted in the commander, Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, to close the installation Feb. 3-4, with the exception of mission-essential personnel.



Snow crews from the 82nd Civil Engineer Squadron worked to clear off main thoroughfares on the installation and get roadways back to a safe level for use. Streets returned to normal condition by Feb. 6.



Normal duty hours resumed Feb. 7.



While many of Team Sheppard were able to telework from home – if authorized – some functions were still needed to provide basic services such as security forces, fire department and emergency services, lodging, food services and more.



In February 2021, more than 1 foot of snow was dumped on the installation and the surrounding area, bringing the base’s technical and pilot training missions to a standstill. Almost 100 facilities were damaged to some degree.