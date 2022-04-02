Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training

Snow and ice blanket the ground instructional training aircraft ramp at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022. A winter storm pushed through North Texas beginning Feb. 3, resulting in a temporary shutdown of training and some support operations for a couple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Caleb Sigfrid)

