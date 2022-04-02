Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training [Image 5 of 10]

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Snow and ice blanket the ground instructional training aircraft ramp at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022. A winter storm pushed through North Texas beginning Feb. 3, resulting in a temporary shutdown of training and some support operations for a couple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Caleb Sigfrid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 13:28
    Photo ID: 7040658
    VIRIN: 220204-F-F3545-0305
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    pilot training
    winter weather
    technical training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT