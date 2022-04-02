Ice and melted snow glistens off a F-16 Falcon ground instructional training aircraft at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022. A winter storm pushed through North Texas beginning Feb. 3, resulting in a temporary shutdown of training and some support operations for a couple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Caleb Sigfrid)
|02.04.2022
|02.08.2022 13:28
|7040654
|220204-F-F3545-0284
|6000x4000
|6.65 MB
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|3
|2
This work, Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training
