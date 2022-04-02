Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training [Image 10 of 10]

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    An operator steers his road grater down Bridwell Road during clean-up efforts following a winter storm at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022. A winter storm pushed through North Texas beginning Feb. 3, resulting in a temporary shutdown of training and some support operations for a couple days. (Courtesy photo by 2nd Lt. Hunter Hixon)

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    pilot training
    winter weather
    technical training

