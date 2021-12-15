Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Securing the mission, Port Dawgs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter | Tech Sgt. Bradley Gann, Tech Sgt. Hunter Weimann, and Staff Sgt. Cody Blaylock of the...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    The 189th Aerial Port flight, known as Port Dawgs, build and secure pallets for all the air drops the 154th Training Squadron perform. Each pallet is built with the precision that ensures the safest deployment over the drop zones. The Port Dawgs enable the 154th to do their mission, which is why the 154th is the premiere C-130H training squadron in the world, training all Air National Guard, Active Duty Military, and International Military as well. The 189th Aerial Port build multiple pallets a week in support of all the different type of air-drop training missions. Every Port Dawg helps make sure these bundles of joy land on target.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 14:14
    Story ID: 412635
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing the mission, Port Dawgs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training, by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training
    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training
    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training
    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training
    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training
    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training
    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Airdrop
    Aerial Port
    Port Dogs
    189th Airlift Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT