Securing the mission, Port Dawgs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

The 189th Aerial Port flight, known as Port Dawgs, build and secure pallets for all the air drops the 154th Training Squadron perform. Each pallet is built with the precision that ensures the safest deployment over the drop zones. The Port Dawgs enable the 154th to do their mission, which is why the 154th is the premiere C-130H training squadron in the world, training all Air National Guard, Active Duty Military, and International Military as well. The 189th Aerial Port build multiple pallets a week in support of all the different type of air-drop training missions. Every Port Dawg helps make sure these bundles of joy land on target.

Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US