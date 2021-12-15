Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

Tech Sgt. Bradley Gann, Tech Sgt. Hunter Weimann, and Staff Sgt. Cody Blaylock of the 189th Aerial Port Flight build a pallet for an aerial drop for the purpose of C-130 Hercules training on Dec. 15, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The mission of the 154th Training Squadron is directly supported by the Port Dogs.

