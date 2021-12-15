Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

    Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Tech Sgt. Bradley Gann, Tech Sgt. Hunter Weimann, and Staff Sgt. Cody Blaylock of the 189th Aerial Port Flight build a pallet for an aerial drop for the purpose of C-130 Hercules training on Dec. 15, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. All the pallets the 189th Aerial Port builds is in support of the 154th Training Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7006024
    VIRIN: 211215-Z-KV677-004
    Resolution: 5915x4733
    Size: 19.73 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training, by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Airdrop
    Aerial Port
    Port Dogs
    189th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT