Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training

Tech Sgt. Bradley Gann, Tech Sgt. Hunter Weimann, and Staff Sgt. Cody Blaylock of the 189th Aerial Port Flight build a pallet for an aerial drop for the purpose of C-130 Hercules training on Dec. 15, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. All the pallets the 189th Aerial Port builds is in support of the 154th Training Squadron.

