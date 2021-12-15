Tech Sgt. Bradley Gann, Tech Sgt. Hunter Weimann, and Staff Sgt. Cody Blaylock of the 189th Aerial Port Flight build a pallet for an aerial drop for the purpose of C-130 Hercules training on Dec. 15, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The 154th Training Squadron is the premiere C-130H training squadron in the world and is supported by the 189th Aerial Port.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7006026
|VIRIN:
|211215-Z-KV677-008
|Resolution:
|5624x4499
|Size:
|17.11 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
This work, Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training, by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
