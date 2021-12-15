Tech Sgt. Bradley Gann, Tech Sgt. Hunter Weimann, and Staff Sgt. Cody Blaylock of the 189th Aerial Port Flight build a pallet for an aerial drop for the purpose of C-130 Hercules training on Dec. 15, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The 154th Training Squadron is the premiere C-130H training squadron in the world and is supported by the 189th Aerial Port.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 13:12 Photo ID: 7006026 VIRIN: 211215-Z-KV677-008 Resolution: 5624x4499 Size: 17.11 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Securing the mission, Port Dogs build top-notch pallets for aircrew training, by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.