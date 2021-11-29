Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues

Courtesy Photo | Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) volunteers stand for a group photo after completing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) volunteers stand for a group photo after completing cybersecurity assessment training Oct. 23-24, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. The training was conducted to prepare the OhCR to assist local and state governments with reviewing cybersecurity processes and policies. (Ohio National Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

The first group of Ohio Cyber Reserve volunteers recently completed training to begin helping state and local government entities identify cybersecurity problems.



The 11 Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) members who completed the October training now are able to assist in identifying gaps in cybersecurity processes and policies that might make those government entities’ systems vulnerable.



“After the cybersecurity assessment training, the OhCR is now better postured to bring value to Ohio’s state and local government IT operations by enabling them to be resilient and responsive to ever-increasing cyberattacks,” said Kevin Mamula, an OhCR volunteer who completed the training and former lead of the Ohio Army National Guard cyber team.



The OhCR will survey for possible cyber policy issues based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s guidance, which is based on existing standards, guidelines and practices for organizations to better manage and reduce cybersecurity risk.



Rich Knoll, who served a combined 32 years in the Air Force as an Airman and civilian employee, is looking forward to now serving as an OhCR volunteer.



“I joined the Ohio Cyber Reserve because I thought it has an extremely important mission that I want to be a part of, and I wanted to help the state approach this incredibly important topic,” Knoll said.



There are about 50 OhCR members in regional groups based in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, and all of them must eventually complete the cybersecurity assessment training.



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation in October 2019 forming the OhCR, which is a civilian volunteer cyber force under the direction and supervision of the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department. The OhCR is training in phases to assist local and state governments in identifying cyber vulnerabilities, responding to cyber incidents and mentoring students to help grow the state’s cyber workforce.