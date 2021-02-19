Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Cyber Reserve logo [Image 2 of 2]

    Ohio Cyber Reserve logo

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Official logo of the Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR).

    The Ohio Cyber Reserve is a volunteer force under the command of the state adjutant general. OhCR teams of trained civilians will be available for the governor to assist eligible municipalities with cybersecurity vulnerabilities and provide recommendations to reduce cyber threats. OhCR volunteers will also provide workforce development to train the cyber talent of the future and assist STEM teachers by providing mentors for high school cyber clubs.

    IMAGE INFO

