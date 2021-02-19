Ohio Cyber Reserve logo

Official logo of the Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR).



The Ohio Cyber Reserve is a volunteer force under the command of the state adjutant general. OhCR teams of trained civilians will be available for the governor to assist eligible municipalities with cybersecurity vulnerabilities and provide recommendations to reduce cyber threats. OhCR volunteers will also provide workforce development to train the cyber talent of the future and assist STEM teachers by providing mentors for high school cyber clubs.

