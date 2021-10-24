Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues [Image 1 of 3]

    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) volunteers stand for a group photo after completing cybersecurity assessment training Oct. 23-24, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. The training was conducted to prepare the OhCR to assist local and state governments with reviewing cybersecurity processes and policies. (Ohio National Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6999355
    VIRIN: 211024-Z-A3541-1963
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 848.39 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues
    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues
    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    cyber
    cybersecurity
    partnership
    National Guard
    Ohio Cyber Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT