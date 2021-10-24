Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) volunteers stand for a group photo after completing cybersecurity assessment training Oct. 23-24, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. The training was conducted to prepare the OhCR to assist local and state governments with reviewing cybersecurity processes and policies. (Ohio National Guard photo)
Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues
