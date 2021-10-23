A group of Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) volunteers conduct cybersecurity assessment training Oct. 23-24, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. OhCR members will use what they learned in the training to assist state and local governments with identifying gaps in cybersecurity processes and policies that might make the government systems vulnerable to cyberattack. (Ohio National Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:38 Photo ID: 6999357 VIRIN: 211023-Z-A3541-1028 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.05 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.