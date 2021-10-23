A group of Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) volunteers conduct cybersecurity assessment training Oct. 23-24, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. OhCR members will use what they learned in the training to assist state and local governments with identifying gaps in cybersecurity processes and policies that might make the government systems vulnerable to cyberattack. (Ohio National Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6999357
|VIRIN:
|211023-Z-A3541-1028
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues
LEAVE A COMMENT