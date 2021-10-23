Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues [Image 3 of 3]

    Ohio Cyber Reserve members train to assist with cybersecurity issues

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    A group of Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) volunteers conduct cybersecurity assessment training Oct. 23-24, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. OhCR members will use what they learned in the training to assist state and local governments with identifying gaps in cybersecurity processes and policies that might make the government systems vulnerable to cyberattack. (Ohio National Guard photo)

    Ohio National Guard
    cyber
    cybersecurity
    partnership
    National Guard
    Ohio Cyber Reserve

