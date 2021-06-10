Corps of Engineers video explains Lake Superior regulation

DETROIT- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases the third ‘On the Level,’ Great Lakes water level and forecast video.



From the head of the St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Hydraulic Engineer Missy Kropfreiter discusses the International Joint Commission and Lake Superior regulation.



“The goal of regulation is to maintain a balance of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron with respect to long-term average water levels based on average conditions,” according to Kropfreiter. “Although Lake Superior’s outflow is regulated, lake level control cannot be achieved through regulation. Lake levels are driven by the net basin supply such as precipitation, runoff and evaporation.”



In conjunction with Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Detroit District supports the International Lake Superior Board of Control by providing monthly outflow recommendations based upon a review of the hydrologic factors that influence Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron. The staff of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office provide technical support for special studies and data collection needs of the Board, particularly in matters concerning Lake Superior outflow regulation, hydropower peaking and ponding determinations, and Compensating Works gate operations.



Current Lake Superior outflow and compensating works gate settings are available on the district’s website at: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Great-Lakes-Information/Great-Lakes-Information.aspx#ICG_ETH_22304.



‘On the Level’ videos are available on the District’s website and YouTube page at:

https://go.usa.gov/xFEWx and https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqtbMFyAaYYNkKS2wxdyBsDYSBQXP3HLq.



Editor’s Note: The top five Hydraulics and Hydrology related questions asked by the media are recorded for use as part of the On the Level videos. The b-roll questions and high-quality video of On the Level are available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS. To access DVIDS, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USACE-Detroit.

