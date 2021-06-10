Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology Chief Keith Kompoltowicz, answers the question, "Why are the Great Lakes so much lower this year?"
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 14:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816710
|VIRIN:
|211006-O-VD018-722
|Filename:
|DOD_108613321
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Oct. 2021, Question 2, by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers video explains Lake Superior regulation
LEAVE A COMMENT