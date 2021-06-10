In this episode Hydraulic Engineer Missy Kropfreiter discusses the International Joint Commission and Lake Superior regulation.
‘On the Level’ will provide monthly information and updates about the Great Lakes’ water levels and forecasts from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Hydraulics and Hydrology experts.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 14:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|816707
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-WR196-960
|Filename:
|DOD_108613297
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, On the Level: Episode 3, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers video explains Lake Superior regulation
