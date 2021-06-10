Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Level: Episode 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    In this episode Hydraulic Engineer Missy Kropfreiter discusses the International Joint Commission and Lake Superior regulation.

    ‘On the Level’ will provide monthly information and updates about the Great Lakes’ water levels and forecasts from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Hydraulics and Hydrology experts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 14:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 816707
    VIRIN: 211006-A-WR196-960
    Filename: DOD_108613297
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Level: Episode 3, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers video explains Lake Superior regulation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Great Lakes
    Water Levels
    Detroit District
    On the Level

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT