Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Oct. 2021, Question 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology Chief Keith Kompoltowicz, answers the question, "Can you give me a rundown of current lake levels?"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816709
    VIRIN: 211006-O-VD018-582
    Filename: DOD_108613316
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Oct. 2021, Question 1, by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers video explains Lake Superior regulation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Great Lakes
    Water Levels
    Detroit District
    On the Level

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT