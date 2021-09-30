Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | Maj. Brian Napier, the 42nd Infantry Division's Deputy Operations Officer, stands at...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | Maj. Brian Napier, the 42nd Infantry Division's Deputy Operations Officer, stands at attention after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal at his promotion ceremony on September 30, 2021 at the 42nd Infantry Division’s Troy, NY based Headquarters. Napier was awarded the MSM for his over twelve years of service to the 1st Battalion of the 258th Field Artillery Regiment. (US Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen) see less | View Image Page

Operations Officer Recognized

Story by Sgt. Trevor Cullen, 42nd Infantry Division Public Affairs

TROY, NY – On a brisk afternoon on September 30th, New York Army National Guardsmen from the 27th Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, and the Joint Forces Headquarters gather together to recognize one in their ranks for their previous service and to bestow on them future responsibility.



Today, we are gathered here to do two things; one recognizes twelve years of service to the 1st Battalion of the 258th Field Artillery Regiment and then promotes Brian to Lieutenant Colonel, said Col. Peter Mehling, the 42nd Infantry Division’s Chief of Staff. Maj. Brian Napier started his career off in 2005, going to Officer Candidate School and becoming a field artillery officer.



Maj. Napier currently serves as the Deputy Operations Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division full-time as an Active Guard Reserve Soldier.



“The role of the G3 [Operations] is to be in charge of overseeing the operations, plans, and training for the Division,” said Sgt. Maj. Gregory Martin, the G3 Sergeant Major for the 42nd Infantry Division. “We work to ensure that the Division is ready for any mission given to us by the State or Federal Government."



This is different from Napier’s previous assignment as the 1st of the 258th Field Artillery Regiment Executive Officer.



“The Battalion Executive Officer leads and develops the staff at the battalion level,” said Cpt. Philip McGrath, the Battalion Personnel Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. “The executive officer also advises the Battalion Commander and assists in the military decision-making process.”



Maj. Napier was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal to serve as the Executive Officer of the 1st Battalion of the 258th Field Artillery Regiment.



“Maj. Napier demonstrated exceptional professionalism, technical expertise, and outstanding performance throughout his tenure as the battalion XO,” said Maj. Terry Benson, the current Secretary of the General’s Staff. “His steadfast integrity, maturity, and sound judgment have earned him the respect of those with whom he serves.”



Napier’s last act as a major was the receipt of the Meritorious Service Medal.



“The President of the United States has reposed special trust and confidence in the patriotism, valor, fidelity, and professional excellence of Brian M. Napier,” said Benson as he read the promotion order. “Given these qualities and his demonstrated potential for increased responsibility Maj. Napier is therefore promoted in the Reserve of the Army for service in the Army National Guard to Lieutenant Colonel!”



Lt. Col. Napier’s son Nate then removed the rank of Major from his father and emplaced the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on his chest.



“Thank you all for coming,” said Napier. “I want to first and foremost thank the Soldiers and NCOs I have served with over the years.” “I want to thank those who mentored and… taught me along the way.”

These thanks were not only extended to his Soldiers but also his family.



“To my family, you have sacrificed and supported me all along the way,” said Napier looking towards his wife, son, and daughter. “Sarah, without you, I never would’ve got here. To Nate and Meredith, I appreciate you understanding the times I need to be away.”



Napier deployed for over 15 months to Baghdad, Iraq, and has attended multiple schools and training away from his family to serve the citizens of New York and the United States.



“We maintain the combat viability… in our formation, we give the US Army the depth to deter and defeat our adversaries,” said Napier. “That’s what brings me to work every day!”



Napier will continue to serve as the Deputy Operations Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division, assisting in planning for the Division’s busy calendar year.



-30-