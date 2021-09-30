Operation Officer Recognized

Maj. Brian Napier, the 42nd Infantry Division's Deputy Operations Officer, stands at attention after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal at his promotion ceremony on September 30, 2021 at the 42nd Infantry Division’s Troy, NY based Headquarters. Napier was awarded the MSM for his over twelve years of service to the 1st Battalion of the 258th Field Artillery Regiment. (US Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

