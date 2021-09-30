Operations Officer Recognized

Lt. Col. Brian Napier has his new rank pinned on his chest, by his son, at his promotion ceremony on September 30, 2021 at the 42nd Infantry Division’s Troy, NY based Headquarters. Napier was promoted to the rank of Lt. Col. and serves as the Deputy Operations Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division. (US Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6872521
|VIRIN:
|210930-Z-IP781-741
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|TROY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
