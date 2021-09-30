Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations Officer Recognized [Image 2 of 3]

    Operations Officer Recognized

    TROY, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Brian Napier has his new rank pinned on his chest, by his son, at his promotion ceremony on September 30, 2021 at the 42nd Infantry Division’s Troy, NY based Headquarters. Napier was promoted to the rank of Lt. Col. and serves as the Deputy Operations Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division. (US Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6872521
    VIRIN: 210930-Z-IP781-741
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: TROY, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Officer Recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operations Officer Recognized
    Operations Officer Recognized
    Operation Officer Recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operations Officer Recognized

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army national guard rainbow 42

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT