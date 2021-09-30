Lt. Col. Brian Napier has his new rank pinned on his chest, by his son, at his promotion ceremony on September 30, 2021 at the 42nd Infantry Division’s Troy, NY based Headquarters. Napier was promoted to the rank of Lt. Col. and serves as the Deputy Operations Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division. (US Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6872521 VIRIN: 210930-Z-IP781-741 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.86 MB Location: TROY, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Officer Recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.