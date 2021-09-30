Maj. Brian Napier, the 42nd Infantry Division's Deputy Operation Officer, stands with his family after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal and a promotion to Lt. Col. on September 30, 2021 at the 42nd Infantry Division’s Troy, NY based Headquarters. Napier was supported at the ceremony by his wife Sarah, his son Nate, and his Daughter Meredith. (US Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6872520
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-IP781-666
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|TROY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operations Officer Recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT