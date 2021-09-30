Maj. Brian Napier, the 42nd Infantry Division's Deputy Operation Officer, stands with his family after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal and a promotion to Lt. Col. on September 30, 2021 at the 42nd Infantry Division’s Troy, NY based Headquarters. Napier was supported at the ceremony by his wife Sarah, his son Nate, and his Daughter Meredith. (US Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6872520 VIRIN: 210930-A-IP781-666 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.07 MB Location: TROY, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Officer Recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.