    INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

    INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader Visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

    Photo By Sgt. Christopher Thompson | Fleet Master Chief James Honea (left), the Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader, speaks

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Story by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    On August 26th, Fleet Master Chief James Honea, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Indo-Pacific Combatant Command, visited the NCO Academy grounds to meet with the Chief Instructor and the Instructor Development Program Coordinator to discuss the way-ahead in developing a similar program for the Mongolian Land Force.

    As an ally and partner, the Mongolian Land Force has sought guidance on training their Military Leaders to effectively lead and instruct their teams. The Senior Enlisted Leader for the Mongolian Land Force paid a visit to the Academy Grounds earlier in August to develop an understanding of what the Academy's Instructor Development Program.

    With that understanding, the Military Leader formally requested the assistance of the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Instructors to establish a similar program in their Armed Forces.

    During FMC Honea's visit, he has offered the assistance of the Indo-Pacific Combatant Command in this partnership effort. FMC Honea toured the Academy Grounds, during his visit, to understand the functions of the Academy and the effectiveness of the Instructor Program.

    The Academy's Instructors are currently planning to visit the nation of Mongolia in Autumn to begin the effort.

    Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader Visits The NCO Academy Hawaii
    Fleet Master Chief James Honea speaks with Staff Sgt. Ryan Gulotta about the Basic Leader Course
    INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader Visits the NCO Academy Hawaii
    The INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader Visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

