On August 26th, Fleet Master Chief James Honea, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Indo-Pacific Combatant Command, visited the NCO Academy grounds to meet with the Chief Instructor and the Instructor Development Program Coordinator to discuss the way-ahead in developing a similar program for the Mongolian Land Force.



As an ally and partner, the Mongolian Land Force has sought guidance on training their Military Leaders to effectively lead and instruct their teams. The Senior Enlisted Leader for the Mongolian Land Force paid a visit to the Academy Grounds earlier in August to develop an understanding of what the Academy's Instructor Development Program.



With that understanding, the Military Leader formally requested the assistance of the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Instructors to establish a similar program in their Armed Forces.



During FMC Honea's visit, he has offered the assistance of the Indo-Pacific Combatant Command in this partnership effort. FMC Honea toured the Academy Grounds, during his visit, to understand the functions of the Academy and the effectiveness of the Instructor Program.



The Academy's Instructors are currently planning to visit the nation of Mongolia in Autumn to begin the effort.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 05:01 Story ID: 404592 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii, by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.