Staff Sgt. Jaclyn Walker (left), the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Facilitator, and Master Sgt. Matthew Edwards (center), the Chief Instructor for the NCO Academy Hawaii, speaks with Fleet Master Chief James Honea about the effectiveness of the Instructor Development Program.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 05:01
|Photo ID:
|6820754
|VIRIN:
|210906-A-JN543-465
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|360.72 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader Visits the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii
LEAVE A COMMENT