    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader Visits The NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 1 of 4]

    Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader Visits The NCO Academy Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    Fleet Master Chief James Honea (right), Senior Enlisted Leader fort The Indo-Pacific Combatant Command, speaks with Master Sgt. Matthew Edwards (left), Chief Instructor for the NCO Academy Hawaii, about the Instructor Development Program at the Academy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 05:01
    Photo ID: 6820750
    VIRIN: 210906-A-JN543-816
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 354.75 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader Visits The NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Train To Lead

