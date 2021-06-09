Fleet Master Chief James Honea (left), the Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader, speaks with Master Sgt. Matthew Edwards (right), the Chief Instructor for the NCO Academy Hawaii, about the role of the Academy for the Pacific Theater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 05:01 Photo ID: 6820753 VIRIN: 210906-A-JN543-289 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 410.88 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, INDOPACOM Senior Enlisted Leader Visits the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.