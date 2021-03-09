Ronald Reagan Sailors Lend a Helping Hand at Start of School Year on Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard | 210902-N-DL524-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 2, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard | 210902-N-DL524-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 2, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pose for a group photo in front of the Sullivans Elementary School on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ronald Reagan Sailors removed furniture from 60 classrooms in two days to make space for new furniture before the start of the school year as part of the school's furniture life cycle replacement program. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 3, 2021) – Thirty-five Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) assisted in the timely start of the new school year for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) elementary school on Aug. 25. The Sailors removed old furniture from 60 classrooms in the Sullivans Elementary School to make room for new furniture as part of the school’s furniture life cycle replacement program.



Marcus Croom, the school’s administrative officer, said the school received 53 classrooms’ worth, about $800,000, of new furniture three days before school was due to start.



“The furniture was supposed to arrive in June, but was delayed until August because of COVID-19 and [other logistical challenges],” said Croom. “It was a last-minute frenzy to get the old furniture out and the new furniture in within a few days, and the Ronald Reagan Sailors moved all the old furniture out of 60 classrooms in two days. They were phenomenal.”



The Ronald Reagan Sailors who volunteered are new to the command and waiting to travel to the ship, which is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet. They volunteered their time in addition to completing command indoctrination classes on CFAY.



Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Patrick Rutherford, a new Ronald Reagan Sailor, led the group of Sailors in the furniture removal process.

“The school needed our help and we went out there and took care of business for the base,” said Rutherford. “All the Sailors were motivated and happy to be there to help, and we’re glad we could get this done amongst our other command indoctrination priorities.”



The school staff requested help to accomplish the task, and the Ronald Reagan Sailors who aided were critical in accomplishing the move in such a short amount of time.



“We don’t have the personnel to move that amount of furniture in two days,” said Croomer. “The Ronald Reagan Sailors’ support was instrumental to our school starting on time.”



Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.