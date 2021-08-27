Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan Sailors Volunteer at Sullivans Elementary School

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210827-N-DL524-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 27, 2021) A classroom at the Sullivans Elementary School on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka containing new furniture installed as part of the school's furniture life cycle replacement program. Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) removed furniture from 60 classrooms in two days to make space for new furniture before the start of the school year. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

