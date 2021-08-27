Ronald Reagan Sailors Volunteer at Sullivans Elementary School

210827-N-DL524-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 27, 2021) A classroom at the Sullivans Elementary School on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka containing furniture to be removed as part of the school's furniture life cycle replacement program. Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) removed furniture from 60 classrooms in two days to make space for new furniture before the start of the school year. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

