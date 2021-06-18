3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride.

Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | A Spouse of a 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | A Spouse of a 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Soldier fires an M4 rifle in the engagement skills trainer as part of the unit’s Spouse Spur Ride at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 18. A Spur Ride is a Cavalry tradition where Soldiers will complete tasks and exercises to earn their spurs and be inducted into the Order of the Spur, and while spouses aren’t inducted, it allows them to take part in Cavalry traditions and share their Soldiers’ experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

Cheering filled the morning air as the Spouses and Family members of the Soldiers in the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, completed an Army Combat Fitness Test. The test was the first event to kick off the unit’s Spouse Spur Ride at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 18.



“We haven’t had a chance to get together like this since COVID, so this is a great opportunity to come together; Soldiers, Families and kids and have a good time,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Paulus, the commander of the 3rd Sqn., 17th Cav. Regt.



The spur ride allowed Soldiers and their Families an opportunity to come together and share in the Army experience. Before the event began, the Spouses and Family members were broken down into four teams. After completing the fitness test, the teams were loaded onto medium tactical vehicles and taken to various lanes across the installation they had to complete.



The lanes consisted of an obstacle course, a trip to the installation’s engagement skills trainer, a combat lifesavers course and land navigation with troop movement drills. Each lane gave the Family members a hands-on experience putting them in the shoes, or in this case the boots, of their Soldier.



“It is cool to have this opportunity,” said Catherine Mathias, the Spouse of a C Troop Soldier. The military can be intimidating, so opportunities like this help in showing what Soldiers have to be able to do, Mathias continued.



After the teams completed the lanes, the squadron held a barbecue and lunch for the Soldiers and their Families. The Families were able to get food from local food trucks and play various lawn games.



The lunch was held outside of the hangars where there was a static display. The display allowed Families to see the various types of aircraft and equipment their Soldiers get to work with on a daily basis. The display also included fire trucks from Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services as well as police officers on horseback from the Savannah Police Department.



During the lunch, the participants of the spur ride were presented with their spurs, and the unit conducted a fly over with their AH-64E Apache helicopters.



“Events like this help us build esprit de corps and bring our families together,” Paulus said.