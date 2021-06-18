Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride. [Image 1 of 5]

    3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A spouse of a 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Soldier conducts a portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test for the Spouse Spur Ride at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 18. A Spur Ride is a Cavalry tradition where Soldiers will complete tasks and exercises to earn their spurs and be inducted into the Order of the Spur, and while spouses aren’t inducted, it allows them to take part in Cavalry traditions and share their Soldiers’ experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 05:30
    Photo ID: 6704770
    VIRIN: 210618-A-OL598-1040
    Resolution: 5625x3750
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

