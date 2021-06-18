3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride.

Spouses of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, jump through a wall during an obstacle course run for the Spouse Spur Ride at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 18. A Spur Ride is a Cavalry tradition where Soldiers will complete tasks and exercises to earn their spurs and be inducted into the Order of the Spur, and while spouses aren’t inducted, it allows them to take part in Cavalry traditions and share their Soldiers’ experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
