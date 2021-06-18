Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride. [Image 1 of 9]

    3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts Spouse Spur Ride.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Spouses of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, jump through a wall during an obstacle course run for the Spouse Spur Ride at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, June 18. A Spur Ride is a Cavalry tradition where Soldiers will complete tasks and exercises to earn their spurs and be inducted into the Order of the Spur, and while spouses aren’t inducted, it allows them to take part in Cavalry traditions and share their Soldiers’ experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Hunter Army Airfield

    Spouse Spur Ride
    Soldiers
    Aviation
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

